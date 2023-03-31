PHOTOS: Tom Holland, girlfriend Zendaya spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2023
Spider-Man No Way Home star Tom Holland was spotted in Mumbai on Friday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was accompanied by actress-girlfriend Zendaya
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Holland was at his casual best in a t-shirt, pants and a jacket
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Zendaya, on the other hand, chose comfort over fashion as she landed in the city in oversized black co-ords
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The paparazzi as well as locals near the airport premises went berserk as soon as news broke that the Spider Man couple was in the city
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Last year, Holland had expressed his wish to visit India soon
Photo by Varinder Chawla
"I am a big fan of India but as I said I never got a chance to go there," he had said during an interview
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The real reason behind Holland and Zendaya's visit to Mumbai is yet to be known
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!