PHOTOS: Tom Holland, girlfriend Zendaya spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2023

Spider-Man No Way Home star Tom Holland was spotted in Mumbai on Friday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was accompanied by actress-girlfriend Zendaya

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Holland was at his casual best in a t-shirt, pants and a jacket

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Zendaya, on the other hand, chose comfort over fashion as she landed in the city in oversized black co-ords

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The paparazzi as well as locals near the airport premises went berserk as soon as news broke that the Spider Man couple was in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Last year, Holland had expressed his wish to visit India soon

Photo by Varinder Chawla

"I am a big fan of India but as I said I never got a chance to go there," he had said during an interview

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The real reason behind Holland and Zendaya's visit to Mumbai is yet to be known

Photo by Varinder Chawla

