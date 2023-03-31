Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's UNSEEN pics from Mumbai's Dior event

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 31, 2023
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and former Team India skipper Virat Kohli attended the coveted Dior event in Mumbai on Thursday evening
The couple was dressed to the nines as they arrived at the event
Anushka looked radiant in a chic yellow full-length dress
Anushka also gave her fans a glimpse of the details of her outfit, which had a stylised tied-up back
Kohli, on the other hand, looked dapper in a pant suit
Anushka shared a slew of unseen pictures from the event and in one of them, she was seen channeling her inner diva with a pout
Anushka and Virat laughed their hearts out as they posed at the Gateway of India with the magnificent Taj Mahal hotel in the background
Anushka also shared a couple of black and white pictures with her hubby dearest
The event was attended by some of the biggest names in showbiz, including celebs from Bollywood as well as overseas
