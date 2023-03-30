Pretty in Pink: Sonam Kapoor's modern glam look for Dior's Fall 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a vision in pink as she sets the trend for fall fashion with her latest look

With her hair slicked back and a mini purse in hand, she is ready to take on the world

The pink perfection exudes regal elegance

From her stylish blazer-like ensemble to her statement jewelry, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a fashion icon in the making

This latest look is a perfect blend of modern and classic, with a touch of royal sophistication

The wet hair look adds a touch of glam to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's already stunning pink outfit

She headed for Dior's Fall 2023 fashion event in Mumbai, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is sure to turn heads with her fashion-forward ensemble

The event took place today at Gateway of India, Mumbai and How can she miss it ?

In a sea of black and white, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's pink outfit stands out as a bold statement of individuality and style

