Mumbai: Stunning before & after pics of Bandra Station will take you down the memory lane

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023

Western Railway's official Twitter handle posted before and after pictures of Bandra Railway Station on Thursday, March 30

All picture courtesey Western Railway

The first picture shows the front view of the beautifully restored station

While the second image shows the aerial view of the building

The grade 1 heritage structure opened in 1888, looked stunning in the latest clicks

The building plan of Bandra railway station was originally drawn up in London in 19th century

The heritage restoration project that was started in 2021 was finished in 2022

The old structure has been revived and will definetely take you down the memory lane

