IN PICS: World’s highest railway bridge over Chenab river to be operational soon

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 27, 2023
World's Highest Rail Bridge which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris
The construction of the bridge was one of the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India in the recent past
The bridge serves as a major link in the 111 km stretch from Katra to Banihal
The Chenab Bridge is 359 metres above the Chenab River and is 1315 metres long
It is supported by 96 cables and can withstand high wind speed up to 266 km/hr
It can even withstand the blast load. It aims to boost connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir
The project costs ₹ 1,486 crore
