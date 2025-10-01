Shah Rukh Khan Becomes India's Richest Actor With ₹12,490 Crore Net Worth, Surpasses Taylor Swift & Arnold Schwarzenegger to Join Billionaire Club

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is officially a billionaire. He has become the first-ever Indian actor to join the billionaire club, with a net worth of Rs 12,490 crore. Remarkably, his wealth surpasses that of several international celebrities, including Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million), as per M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire Club With ₹12,490 Crore Net Worth

Shah Rukh Khan's wealth extends well beyond his film career, thanks to a diversified portfolio of businesses and investments. He owns the production house Red Chillies Entertainment, founded in 2002, which has produced numerous blockbuster films such as Chennai Express, Raees, and Pathaan.

The actor also co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has proven highly profitable through sponsorship deals and league revenues.

In addition, Shah Rukh holds significant real estate assets, including his iconic Mumbai residence Mannat, a villa in Beverly Hills, a farmhouse in Alibaug, and properties in London and Dubai.

He has also invested in luxury automobiles and lifestyle brands, while Red Chillies Entertainment has a dedicated visual effects and post-production wing that earns additional income through third-party projects. Collectively, these ventures have established Shah Rukh Khan as a global business mogul, contributing significantly to his net worth of Rs 12,490 crore.

Indian Celebrities In India Rich List 2025

Other Indian actors on the list include Juhi Chawla and her family, with a reported net worth of Rs 7,790 crore. Hrithik Roshan holds the third spot, with a wealth of Rs 2,160 crore. At number four is Karan Johar with Rs 1,880 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan and his family round off the top five with Rs 1,630 crore.