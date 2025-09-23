 Gauri Khan Plans To Design Special Mantle For Shah Rukh Khan's FIRST National Film Award, Praises His Journey: 'So Deserving'
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan won his first-ever National Film Award for his performance in Atlee’s Jawan at the 71st National Film Awards on September 23 in New Delhi. His wife, Gauri Khan, praised his years of dedication and shared on social media, "What a journey it’s been @iamsrk… Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan won his first-ever National Film Award for his performance in Atlee’s directorial Jawan. The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, September 23, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where King Khan received the prestigious award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The National Film Award winners were announced in August, with Shah Rukh Khan named Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Gauri Khan Plans To Design Mantle For SRK's National Award

Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, couldn’t stop praising her husband for this remarkable achievement and well-deserved honour, lauding his years of dedication and hard work in the industry. She also revealed that she will design a special mantle to proudly display his National Award.

Gauri Khan Plans To Design Mantle For SRK's National Award
Taking to her social media, Gauri shared Shah Rukh's photo and wrote, "What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award."

Check it out:

Shah Rukh shared the award with Vikrant Massey, who was honored for his performance in 12th Fail.

While Rani Mukerji was honoured during the 71st National Film Awards taking place in Delhi on Tuesday for her praiseworthy and hard-hitting performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

As the National Awards were announced, SRK expressed his gratitude for receiving his primary National Award through a special video on social media. He was heard saying, "They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that. A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing."

