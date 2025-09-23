Shah Rukh Khan & Rani Mukerji Capture Proud Moment As Vaibhavi Merchant Receives National Film Award For RRKPK's Dhindora Baje Re (PHOTO)

Photo Via: YouTube/PIB India

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony is being held in Delhi on Tuesday, September 23, with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Karan Johar, among others, in attendance to receive the prestigious honour. At the ongoing ceremony, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindora Baje Re.

SRK & Rani Capture Vaibhavi Merchant As She Wins National Film Award

Dressed in an elegant ethnic outfit, Vaibhavi received the award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Shah Rukh Khan and Vaibhavi's best friend Rani Mukerji couldn’t stop beaming with pride as they recorded her special moment on their phones.

This marks Vaibhavi's second National Film Award, having first won Best Choreography in 1999 for the song Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.