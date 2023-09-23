 'No One Like My Sister': Karisma Kapoor Reviews Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan, Lauds Jaideep Ahlawat & Vijay Varma
Jaane Jaan released on September 21, 2023 on Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday.

Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan was released on September 21, 2023, which marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead.

Now, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and praised her sister Kareena in Jaane Jaan. Sharing the Aitraaz actress' photos, Karisma captioned it, "An evening well spent watching Jaane Jaan. No one like my sista,” Further, she tagged Jaideep and Vijay, “You guys were (fire).” wrote Karisma.

Check it out:

On Monday, the makers hosted a special screening of Jaane Jaan, which was attended by Vijay Varma's girlfriend, actress Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Esha Gupta, Alaya F., Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Sujoy Ghosh.

Meanwhile, on Kareena's birthday recently, Karisma shared an unseen photo with her sister and wrote, "Always by ur side, cos ur simply the best, love you mostest. Happy birthday sister, #familyfirst.”

On the work front, Karisma has Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vijay. She is also all set to return with the second season of her series, titled Brown.

Kareena, on the other hand, will star next in The Crew, with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead. Next, the actress also has Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders in her pipeline.

