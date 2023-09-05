 Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Cousin Karisma, Alia Bhatt Smiles As They Enjoy Night Out In New York (PHOTOS)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in New York with their daughter Raha Kapoor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Cousin Karisma, Alia Bhatt Smiles As They Enjoy Night Out In New York (PHOTOS) | Photo Via Karisma Kapoor's Instagram.

A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat, who tied the knot in April 2022, recently jetted off to New York with their daughter Raha to spend some quality time with each other. 

The couple was also joined by the Wake Up Sid actor's cousin, Karisma Kapoor. Just a while back, she shared pictures from their New York night out together. In the first photo, Ranbir can be seen kissing Karisma's cheek, while Alia happily smiled for the selfie. 

Check it out:

The second picture features a neon sign that reads, "Night out," and the last picture is a blurry selfie of Karisma taken in the car. "New York Night Out. #family," she captioned the post.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia headed to New York, many pictures and videos of the couple posing with their fans have been going viral for the last few days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Our Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Recently, she also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was previously seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. Next, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

