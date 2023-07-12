 Karisma Kapoor Sets Internet On Fire In Maroon Monokini, Fans Can't Stop Raving At Her Beauty
The Dil To Pagal Hai actress turned 50 on June 25, earlier this year

Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Reigning queen of Hindi cinema in the 1990s, Karisma Kapoor was one of the busiest and the most popular heroines, back in the day. Apart from helming movies that contained author-backed roles, she has always been known for her cutting-edge fashion and svelte figure.

As the actress turned 50, earlier this year on June 25, she has been sharing pictures of herself from her solo trip across Paris and key undisclosed locations from Europe.

On Wednesday afternoon, the actress set Instagram on fire as she shared pictures of herself donning a snake-printed maroon monokini, exuding absolute femme fatale vibes on her day out at the beach. Captioning her post, she shared, "Beach Therapy #sunsandsea". One cannot stop but wonder if the 'Raja Hindustani' actor has ever aged a day since 25.

As soon as she shared her pictures, fans flooded the comment section with gracious compliments.

One user wrote: "First love"

Another added: "Iss khubsurati ko kya naam du"

Some expressed happiness for having her as their first celebrity crush.

One wrote: "My first heroine love"

Another user hailed her as his all-time favourite star: "All time My favourite actress" 

Keeping her hair free-flowing in a wavy updo, while sporting a nude pink lip and oversized glasses, Lolo is surely serving beach goals for womenkind.

During her time at the movies, styling or designing clothes for Lolo was every Indian designer's dream. Much before her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped into showbiz and took the baton forward, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actress was wowing the audiences with her powerful performances and her unique style.

For fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Karisma was his favourite muse.

In a former media interaction, the actress has spoken about how she views the appreciation she receives for her style statements despite not actively working in films, to which she had responded, "I think it's a great compliment. Even though I am not actively doing films, people like my fashion sense. In that sense, it's a personal style that has evolved over the years.''

