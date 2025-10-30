Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani & Sonal Chauhan Seen Grooving To Hero, Bailamos Songs At MMRDA Grounds | Watch |

Mumbai: MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex turned into a sea of music, lights and euphoria as global pop icon Enrique Iglesias set the stage ablaze with his high-energy performance on Wednesday night. Returning to India after a 13-year hiatus, the Grammy Award-winning singer kicked off his ‘Enrique Iglesias Live in Concert – India Tour 2025’ with a two-day series that drew thousands of ecstatic fans and a glittering lineup of Bollywood stars.

Among the celebrities spotted swaying to Enrique’s chartbusters were Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh with husband Jackky Bhagnani, Sonal Chauhan, Vidya Balan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, along with Meiyang Chang, Rahul Vaidya, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Elnaaz Norouzi and influencer Orry. A viral clip captured Malaika Arora singing and dancing to the beats, while Rakul, Jackky and Sonal were seen enjoying the night, smiling and grooving to the Spanish star’s greatest hits.

Sonal Chauhan At Enrique Iglesias concert | Sonal Chauhan's Instagram story

Over 25,000 Fans Groove To Enrique's Greatest Hits

The concert began around 8:20 pm, with Enrique stepping on stage in his trademark all-black look, paired with his signature cap, as over 25,000 fans cheered in unison. His setlist was a power-packed blend of his most popular tracks, including ‘Subeme La Radio’, ‘Be With You’, ‘Heartbeat’, ‘Cuando Me Enamoro’, and the evergreen anthems ‘Hero’, ‘Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You)’, ‘Bailamos’ and ‘Bailando’.

As the crowd sang along, Enrique paused to thank his Indian fans, saying, “It feels amazing to be back here. Thank you... thank you so much. I came here first in 2004.” His words drew thunderous applause and illuminated phone lights across the venue, creating a spectacular sea of glowing hearts.

About Enrique Iglesias Live in Concert – India Tour 2025

The concert, which is part of his India tour covering Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, marked his third visit to the country, following his previous tours in the early 2000s and 2012. With his effortless stage charisma and romantic vocals, Enrique ensured fans were on their feet throughout the night.

The evening ended on a euphoric note as he performed his global hit ‘Baby I Like It’, followed by a dazzling fireworks display that lit up the Mumbai skyline, leaving the audience chanting for more.