'You Have Ruined...': Emraan Hashmi Reveals His 15-Year-Old Son Is Embarrassed By His Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cameo As Intimacy Coach

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s cameo in Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood left everyone impressed, as he played the role of an intimacy coach training Lakshya and Sahher Bambba's characters, who are preparing for their first film together. While Emraan's performance continues to be the talk of the town, even more than a month after the show's premiere, his 15-year-old son, Ayaan Hashmi, had a different reaction: he was actually embarrassed by it.

When asked about his son's reaction, Emraan couldn’t help but laugh and told Hindustan Times, "Okay, I don't know if I should say this on camera, but he's… he's really embarrassed about it,” the actor admitted. “In school, you have these societies where you teach stuff or do your own bit. So all his friends are saying now, why don’t you become an intimacy coach?

Further, Emraan added that his son told him he had 'ruined things' for him at school, something that has now become an ongoing joke between the two. Ayaan also told him that every day when he goes to school, he has to deal with the teasing and keeps asking his father to 'just stop.'

No way! #RaghavJuyal's TRIBUTE to #EmraanHashmi was probably the best moment of #TheBadsOfBollywood 😂



Hashmi as intimacy coach - what brilliance!

Raghav is slowly becoming my fav! 🔥pic.twitter.com/LssMm3Dvmf — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) September 19, 2025

Emraan Hashmi On His Viral Cameo In Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Earlier, Emraan opened up about playing an intimacy coach in the show and told PTI, "This is the image that people used to love me for, they were missing it for a while and then they saw a little glimpse of it and it kind of just blew up. So yeah, it's fun."

there are many cameos in bads of Bollywood , but this dialogue written only for Emraan Hashmi 💥



Lord Emraan for a reason 🛐 pic.twitter.com/9z6ajL8XE4 — ABID KKC ~Awarapan 2~ 3rd April 2026 🕊️❤️ (@KkcAbid) September 18, 2025

When asked if he would like to revisit his loverboy image, the actor said, "I've always said that I'm not serving an image or running away from something. If there's something that comes my way, which is in a similar vein as that, I would still do it. And from the looks of it, people want to see me do it, at least.

Emraan Hashmi Work Front

Emraan is currently gearing up for the release of Haq alongside Yami Gautam, releasing on November 7.