 'You Have Ruined...': Emraan Hashmi Reveals His 15-Year-Old Son Is Embarrassed By His Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cameo As Intimacy Coach
Emraan Hashmi's cameo in Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood impressed viewers, but his 15-year-old son, Ayaan, was left embarrassed. Laughing, Emraan said, "He's really embarrassed about it. His friends now tell him to become an intimacy coach." Emraan added that Ayaan keeps teasingly telling him, "You’ve ruined things for me at school!"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s cameo in Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood left everyone impressed, as he played the role of an intimacy coach training Lakshya and Sahher Bambba's characters, who are preparing for their first film together. While Emraan's performance continues to be the talk of the town, even more than a month after the show's premiere, his 15-year-old son, Ayaan Hashmi, had a different reaction: he was actually embarrassed by it.

Emraan Hashmi Says His Son Is Embarrassed By His Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cameo

When asked about his son's reaction, Emraan couldn’t help but laugh and told Hindustan Times, "Okay, I don't know if I should say this on camera, but he's… he's really embarrassed about it,” the actor admitted. “In school, you have these societies where you teach stuff or do your own bit. So all his friends are saying now, why don’t you become an intimacy coach?

Further, Emraan added that his son told him he had 'ruined things' for him at school, something that has now become an ongoing joke between the two. Ayaan also told him that every day when he goes to school, he has to deal with the teasing and keeps asking his father to 'just stop.'

'Muslims Should Watch This Film': Emraan Hashmi On His Upcoming Movie Haq
article-image

Emraan Hashmi On His Viral Cameo In Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Earlier, Emraan opened up about playing an intimacy coach in the show and told PTI, "This is the image that people used to love me for, they were missing it for a while and then they saw a little glimpse of it and it kind of just blew up. So yeah, it's fun."

When asked if he would like to revisit his loverboy image, the actor said, "I've always said that I'm not serving an image or running away from something. If there's something that comes my way, which is in a similar vein as that, I would still do it. And from the looks of it, people want to see me do it, at least.

Emraan Hashmi Work Front

Emraan is currently gearing up for the release of Haq alongside Yami Gautam, releasing on November 7.

