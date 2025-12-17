 'When The Time Is Right...': Nagarjuna Gives Cryptic Reply On Being Asked About Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala's Pregnancy Rumours
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'When The Time Is Right...': Nagarjuna Gives Cryptic Reply On Being Asked About Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala's Pregnancy Rumours

'When The Time Is Right...': Nagarjuna Gives Cryptic Reply On Being Asked About Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala's Pregnancy Rumours

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have sparked pregnancy rumours but stayed silent. Recently, Nagarjuna Akkineni was asked about becoming a grandfather. After pausing and laughing it off, he smiled and said, "I'll let you know when the time is right." His reaction neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, leaving fans guessing.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have recently sparked pregnancy rumours; however, the couple has largely refrained from reacting to the speculation. Now, Chaitanya's father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, has responded, addressing whether he is all set to get a ‘promotion’ from father to grandfather.

Nagarjuna On Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Pregnancy

Recently, the actor was asked by Suman TV about Sobhita's pregnancy. He initially paused before responding, then reportedly laughed it off awkwardly and tried to walk away, seemingly ignoring the question. When pressed again about his daughter-in-law’s pregnancy, he finally responded with a smile, saying, "I'll let you know when the time is right."

However, Nagarjuna’s response only added to the confusion, as he neither confirmed nor denied the rumours

FPJ Shorts
PUCL Demands ₹25 Lakh Compensation, Mob Lynching Law Sections And Speedy Trial In Nawada Peddler Death Case
PUCL Demands ₹25 Lakh Compensation, Mob Lynching Law Sections And Speedy Trial In Nawada Peddler Death Case
Amazon Pay Ditches The UPI PIN: Your Face or Fingerprint Is Now Your Password - Here's How It Works
Amazon Pay Ditches The UPI PIN: Your Face or Fingerprint Is Now Your Password - Here's How It Works
IGNOU ODL January Session Registration 2025 Starts; Details Here
IGNOU ODL January Session Registration 2025 Starts; Details Here
Karnataka Govt Misled House On ₹2,000 Aid To Women, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Admits Lapse
Karnataka Govt Misled House On ₹2,000 Aid To Women, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Admits Lapse
Read Also
'I Am Not Promoting Ye Maaya Chesave With Anyone': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence On Rumours Of...
article-image

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Love Story

The couple's romance began with an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, where the Made In Heaven actress revealed she discovered Naga Chaitanya followed her after a fan asked why she wasn't following him. They later bonded over their shared love for the Telugu language after connecting through Instagram DMs.

In an interview with Vogue, Sobhita revealed that soon after connecting through DMs, she and Naga Chaitanya began chatting regularly. Finally, in April 2022, he booked a flight to Mumbai for their first breakfast date. Talking further about their romance, Sobhita said, "There was no mic drop. It just happened very organically."

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in an intimate Telugu-style wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, in the presence of close friends and family.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hurtful & Dehumanising': Payal Gaming BREAKS Silence After Viral MMS Controversy, Takes Legal Steps...

'Hurtful & Dehumanising': Payal Gaming BREAKS Silence After Viral MMS Controversy, Takes Legal Steps...

'When The Time Is Right...': Nagarjuna Gives Cryptic Reply On Being Asked About Naga Chaitanya &...

'When The Time Is Right...': Nagarjuna Gives Cryptic Reply On Being Asked About Naga Chaitanya &...

'OTT Content To Remain Outside CBFC': Centre Details Three-Tier Regulatory Framework Under IT Rules

'OTT Content To Remain Outside CBFC': Centre Details Three-Tier Regulatory Framework Under IT Rules

'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video...

'Every Girl Is A Daughter, Sister, Friend...': Amid Payal Gaming's Alleged AI Viral Video...

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Terminated, Netizens Speculate 'Artificial...

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Terminated, Netizens Speculate 'Artificial...