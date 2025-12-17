'When The Time Is Right...': Nagarjuna Gives Cryptic Reply On Being Asked About Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala's Pregnancy Rumours

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have recently sparked pregnancy rumours; however, the couple has largely refrained from reacting to the speculation. Now, Chaitanya's father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, has responded, addressing whether he is all set to get a ‘promotion’ from father to grandfather.

Nagarjuna On Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Pregnancy

Recently, the actor was asked by Suman TV about Sobhita's pregnancy. He initially paused before responding, then reportedly laughed it off awkwardly and tried to walk away, seemingly ignoring the question. When pressed again about his daughter-in-law’s pregnancy, he finally responded with a smile, saying, "I'll let you know when the time is right."

However, Nagarjuna’s response only added to the confusion, as he neither confirmed nor denied the rumours

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Love Story

The couple's romance began with an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, where the Made In Heaven actress revealed she discovered Naga Chaitanya followed her after a fan asked why she wasn't following him. They later bonded over their shared love for the Telugu language after connecting through Instagram DMs.

In an interview with Vogue, Sobhita revealed that soon after connecting through DMs, she and Naga Chaitanya began chatting regularly. Finally, in April 2022, he booked a flight to Mumbai for their first breakfast date. Talking further about their romance, Sobhita said, "There was no mic drop. It just happened very organically."

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in an intimate Telugu-style wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, in the presence of close friends and family.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.