WATCH: Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit recreate iconic 'dance of envy' from Dil To Pagal Hai and fans can't keep calm!

The OG stars of Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, took the internet by storm on Wednesday after they had an epic reunion in the city. Their reunion reminded fans of their cult classic, 'Dil To Pagal Hai', and the only missing piece of the otherwise perfect frame was, of course, Shah Rukh Khan.

Karisma and Madhuri broke the internet as they recreated their iconic 'Dance of Envy' from the film, albeit, it was not envious this time.

The video went viral on the internet in no time and fans couldn't help but demand a new film with the two actresses working opposite each other once again.

Karisma, Madhuri's reunion dance

Karisma took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures with Madhuri and also a video to send netizens into a tizzy.

In the video, the two can be seen dancing to the beats of 'Balam Pichkari' at what looks like a house party. Both Lolo and Madhuri were at their casual best and their skin glowed sans makeup.

Karisma captioned the post, "Dance of E̶n̶v̶y̶ Friendship".

As soon as she shared the video, celebs as well as fans got nostalgic and flooded the comments section with love. "The OG SuperStars," Kareena Kapoor Khan commented.

Bhumi Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Chitrangda Singh, Raashii Khanna, and several other celebs too showered their love on the two divas.

Karisma and Madhuri in DTPH

'Dil To Pagal Hai' is a musical which released in 1997 and it went on to achieve the cult status in cinema over the years.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul, Madhuri as Pooja and Karisma as Nisha. Also known as 'DTPH', the film had some of the biggest blockbusters, and not just story-wise, but the fashion police too termed it as a turning point in Bollywood.

'The Dance of Envy' is one of the major highlights of the film as it is the ultimate face-off between Madhuri and Karisma.