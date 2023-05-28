 Karisma Kapoor makes rare appearance with ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor as they step out for dinner (WATCH)
Karisma Kapoor makes rare appearance with ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor as they step out for dinner (WATCH)

Their daughter Samaira Kapoor was also spotted at the same restaurant with her friends

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor | Varinder Chawla

Actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapoor, in Mumbai on Saturday (May 27). The former couple made a rare appearance following a dinner outing with their 18-year-old daughter Samaira Kapoor.

In a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Karisma and Sunjay are seen walking out of a restaurant in Khar.

Karisma makes rare appearance with ex-husband

Sunjay, who left the restaurant first, wore a white shirt and grey pant and carried his blazer in his hand. Karisma followed him and the actress made heads turn in a black floral dress. Both Karisma and Sunjay smiled and greeted the paparazzi as they stepped out of the restaurant post dinner.

However, their daughter Samaira was not spotted with them. In another video doing the rounds on social media platforms, Samaira was seen stepping out of the same restaurant with Chunky Panday's daughter and other friends. She looked stunning in a black dress.

Karisma and Sunjay's divorce

Karisma married Sunjay, the CEO of Sixt India, at her ancestral home, Krishna Raj in Mumbai. They also have a 13-year-old son Kiaan.

In 2014, the couple filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. For those unversed, Karisma had once revealed that she was mentally harassed by Sunjay.

Karisma had also filed a dowry harassment case against Sunjay and his mother, Rani. Allegedly, Sunjay also went to the extent of telling his mother to slap Karisma because she couldn't fit into a dress when she was pregnant.

article-image

Karisma's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma was last seen in the web series 'Mentalhood'. The series explored the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in leading the best upbringing of their children.

She will next be seen in the film Murder Mubarak and in a web series titled Brown.

article-image

