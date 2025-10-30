 Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Spanish Singer Kisses A Fan - Watch Viral Video
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Spanish Singer Kisses A Fan - Watch Viral Video

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias performed in India after 13 years. His concert took place in Mumbai on October 29, and many videos from it have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, we can see that Enrique comes down from the stage to meet fans, and then he kisses a female fan.

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias performed in India after 13 years. His fans were eagerly waiting for his concert in Mumbai, which took place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Many videos from the concert have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, we can see that to meet his fans, Enrique comes down from the stage, and while greeting the fans, he kisses a female fan.

Well, it wasn't a liplock, but a peck on the forehead. The video has gone viral on social media. Check out the video below...

When Enrique Iglesias Kissed A Fan During A Concert In Pune

13 years ago, when the singer performed in India, his concert in Pune had grabbed everyone's attention. He had called a female fan on the stage and kissed her. It was a liplock.

Bollywood & TV Celebs At Enrique Iglesias Concert In Mumbai

Many Bollywood and TV celebrities like Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and others attended the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Check out their videos below...

Enrique Iglesias Concert In Mumbai On Thursday

One more concert of the singer is all set to take place on Thursday, October 30, 2025. It is expected that many Bollywood and TV celebs will be seen at the concert on Thursday as well. Reportedly, celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and others will be attending it.

While announcing his concert in Mumbai, the singer had said, "I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show."

