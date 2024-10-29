Ananya Panday Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Call Me Bae Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | October 29, 2024
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will turn 26 on October 30,Thursday. Take a look at some of her best movies and web series on OTT
Call Me Bae is a comedy-drama series which released in 2024. In the series, Ananya Panday plays the titular role. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
CTRL is a thriller film in which the actress plays the role of a social media influencer, Nella. It is available to watch on Netflix
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released in 2023, and in it, she played Ahana Singh, a girl in her 20s, trying to figure out life in a fast-paced Mumbai, with her friends by her side. It is available on Netflix
Ananya marked her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. It is available on Jio Cinema
Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the original film in which the actress plays the role of Karamveer's (Ayushmann Khurrana) girlfriend, Pari Srivastava. It is available on Netflix
Pati Patni Aur Woh released in 2019, in which Ananya played the role of Abhinav Arvind's (Kartik Aaryan) love interest. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Gehraiyaan is a romantic drama film in which Ananya played the role of Zain's (Siddhant Chaturvedi) fiancee, Tia Khanna. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
