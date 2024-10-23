Mallika Sherawat Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | October 23, 2024
Bollywood Actress Mallika Sherawat, who predominantly works in Hindi films, will turn 48 on Thursday, October 24. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some of her best films on OTT:
Welcome is a comedy film in which Mallika Sherawat played the role of Ishika Kanojia. It is available on Jio Cinema
Murder is a romantic film in which the actress played the role of Simran Sehgal. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Mallika Sherawat's Hisss is an adventure film in which the actress played the role of a Nagin. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Darna Zaroori Hai is a horror film in which Mallika Sherawat played the role of Riya. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Dirty Politics is a political film in which she played the role of Anokhi Devi. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Double Dhamaal is a comedy film in which the actress played the role of Kamini. It is available on ZEE5
Politics of Love is a romantic comedy film in which Mallika Sherawat played the role of Aretha Gupta who falls in love with Kyle Franklin (Brian J White). It is available on Amazon Prime Video
RK/RKAY was released in 2021 in which she played the double role of Gulabo and Neha. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
