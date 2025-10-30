'You Better Transform Yourself': Sadhguru On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Rama In Ramayana

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, is one of the most-awaited upcoming films. The producer of the movie, Namit Malhotra, recently interacted with Sadhguru and spoke to him about the audience's expectations from the actors who are playing the Ramayana characters in the film.

When Namit asked Sadhguru how to ensure that actors are seen as actors and not mistaken for Maryada Purushottam, the latter said, "If they have sense, they should become (Maryada Purushottam). It is an opportunity that you get to play the role of Rama; you better transform yourself. If you don't do that, when will you do it in your life? At the same time, there will be a certain unrealistic expectations."

Sadhguru further gave the example of N.T.Rama Rao and said that the Telugu star played the role of Lord Krishna in 15-16 films, and people started worshipping him.

He further said that things have changed now. However, he added, "If you act like Rama in a movie, then I expect at least you have some gentleness because somewhere it kind of hurts me because I saw your face as Rama, I visualised you as Rama. But, it is unfair to the actor because for him it is a profession. He just acting, but I hope that acting like Rama brings some elements of Rama into the actor, which will be wonderful for him. But, it is an ufair expectations."

When Namit told him that people pull out things that the actor did many years ago, and question the casting, Sadhguru said, "It is not a fair judgment of an actor because he acted in some way. He acted in a certain role, let's say being Rama. You expect him to become fully Rama; no, tomorrow in another movie, he may act as Ravana. So, that is a professional actor, but at the same time, your movie runs because of people, not because of actors. Let's get this right. So, their expectations cannot be completely brushed aside."

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be releasing in two parts. Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, and part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027.