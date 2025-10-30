Mumbai Hostage Case: Was Rohit Arya Inspired By Bollywood Thrillers Like A Thursday, A Wednesday & Madaari?

Mumbai witnessed a real-life thriller on Thursday (October 30) that eerily mirrored the plots of some of Bollywood's most gripping films. As news broke of a man named Rohit Arya holding as many as 20 children hostage inside a Powai studio, many couldn't help but draw parallels to movies like A Thursday, A Wednesday, and Madaari, all centered around vigilante justice and moral outrage.

A video of Arya later surfaced on social media in which he stated that he is not a "terrorist" and that he will set everything on fire if anyone interfered.

Soon after the news surfaced, netizens wondered if Arya was inspired by Bollywood films like A Thursday, A Wednesday and Madaari.

In A Thursday (2022), Yami Gautam played a preschool teacher who takes 16 children hostage to demand justice and expose hypocrisy in the system.

Similarly, A Wednesday (2008) featured Naseeruddin Shah as a common man who plants bombs across Mumbai to avenge terrorist attacks, forcing the police and public to question their complacency.

And in Madaari (2016), Irrfan Khan portrayed a father who kidnaps a minister's son to expose corruption and demand accountability from those in power.

All three films explored the thin line between desperation and rebellion - ordinary citizens resorting to extraordinary actions to make themselves heard.

The shocking events at Powai’s RA Studios seemed to blur that line even further, leading many to wonder: Was the accused inspired by cinema’s narratives of justice and protest?

The hostage standoff in Powai

A tense scene unfolded at RA Studios in Powai when a man, later identified as Rohit Arya, allegedly took nearly 20 children hostage inside a first-floor acting studio. Witnesses said Arya threatened to “set everything on fire” if anyone interfered.

Parents gathered outside the studio in panic as children were seen looking out from windows, visibly frightened. Police rushed to the spot, sealed the area, and launched a rescue operation that lasted almost two hours.

The viral confession video

Before the incident, Arya allegedly posted a video outlining his motives. "Instead of committing suicide, I have made a plan and have kept some kids here," he said in the recording, which quickly went viral. "I have very simple, moral, and ethical demands. I’m not a terrorist, nor do I want money. I just want answers."

He warned that "the slightest wrong move" from the authorities could "trigger" him - language eerily reminiscent of lines from hostage thrillers.

Police response and investigation

Mumbai Police teams, assisted by the Fire Brigade, stormed the studio using hydraulic tools to break open the entrance. All hostages were rescued unharmed, and an air gun along with chemicals were recovered from the site.

Arya has been detained and he is being questioned by Mumbai Police.