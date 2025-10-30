 Who Is Rohit Arya? Accused Who Took 17 Children Hostage In Powai & Threatened To Set Them On Fire
Who Is Rohit Arya? Accused Who Took 17 Children Hostage In Powai & Threatened To Set Them On Fire

All 17 children who were held hostage have been rescued and handed over to their guardians. The Mumbai police have arrested Rohit Arya.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Arya | X/@Gadhwara27

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai’s Powai, where a man identified as Rohit Arya held several children hostage at an acting studio on Thursday. All 17 children who were held hostage have been rescued and handed over to their guardians. The Mumbai Police have arrested Rohit Arya.

Rohit Arya reportedly posted a video stating that he wanted to speak with certain individuals and threatened to set the premises on fire if he was not allowed to do so. Arya is said to be from Nagpur and had been living in Chembur. Rohit Arya had reportedly worked as a school teacher and spent around ₹70 lakh on a cleanliness drive, for which he was expecting reimbursement from the Ministry of Education but did not receive it. Arya also claimed that he had protested over the issue, but to no avail.

article-image

Arya in the video claimed that he decided to keep the children hostage instead of committing suicide.

"I am Rohit Arya. Instead of dying by suicide, I have made a plan and am holding some children hostage here," he said.

He confirmed that he is neither a terrorist nor has any demand for money and said, "I have to have simple conversations. And for that, I have taken these kids as a hostage. I have taken them as a hostage according to a plan."

Reportedly, the children had come to RA Studios, located on the ground floor of a building in Powai, for a film audition. Police have recovered an air gun and some chemicals from the location. 

The Mumbai Police have reportedly said that Rohit Arya is mentally unstable. “The man appears to be mentally unstable, and the police are trying to handle the matter,” police said.

Reportedly, Mumbai police received a distress call around 1:45 pm.  A team was immediately deployed, which began negotiations with the accused. When he refused to release the children, the police conducted a forced entry through the bathroom and rescued the children who were inside.

The motive behind the hostage-taking is yet to be known. Further investigation into the case is underway. 

