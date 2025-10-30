Mumbai Hostage Crisis: VIDEO Of Accused Rohit Arya Who Held 15 Children Hostage In Powai Surfaces, Says 'Main Kuch Logon Se...'

Mumbai: A video of the accused identified as, Rohit Arya, is being circulated on social media. A tense situation unfolded at RA Studios in Mumbai on October 29 after 15-20 children were held in hostage crisis inside the premises. In a video, the accused said, "I need to talk to some people," adding that, "Instead of committing suicide, I have made a plan and have kept some kids hostage here. I don't have much demands. I have very simple demands."

He said that he have some some questions and want to talk to some people. "If I have a counter-question on their answer, then I have to ask a counter-question. But I want this answer. I don't want anything else."

He confirmed that he is neither a terrorist nor has any demand for money and said, "I have to have simple conversations. And for that, I have taken these kids as a hostage. I have taken them as a hostage according to a plan. Let's change format. I was really going to do it. I am going to do it."

He further warned, "If I am alive, I will do it. If I die, someone else will do it. But it will definitely happen." It will happen with these kids only if they are not harmed. Because the slightest wrong move from your end will trigger me."

Powai Hostage Crisis: Latest Update

The dramatic situation unfolded at R A Studio near the L&T building over an hour on Thursday afternoon. The children, boys and girls around 15 years old, had been called for an `audition' for a web series, several reports stated. Of the 17 held hostage, 1 was senior citizen while another was a local resident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from the spot in Powai area of Mumbai where a man, identified as Rohit Arya, held a few children hostage demanding that he be allowed to speak to a few people.



The children were soon rescued by the Police and handed over to their guardians. The man… pic.twitter.com/6BHFR1PygP — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

Police said they received the first call at around 1.45 pm. Neighbourhood units and specialised teams reached the scene promptly. After an hour, the Mumbai Police detained the accused Rohit Arya. The police also informed that all children are safe and have been handed over to their guardians. Further adding, the Mumbai Police added that the cops are talking to him and "trying to find out why he took such a step and if actually is mentally unstable."

#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Mumbai Police say, "All children have been safely rescued from the spot. The man, Rohit Arya has been detained by the Police. The Police are talking to him and trying to find out why he took such a step and if actually is mentally unstable." — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Senior police inspector Jeevan Sonawane at Powai Station said that the accused reportedly wanted to speak to former Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/