Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Police Detain Rohit Arya After He Holds 15–20 Children Hostage; All Safely Rescued | Watch Video

Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Police Detains Accused Rohit Arya For Holding 15-20 Children Hostage; Rescued Later | VIDEO | FPJ

Mumbai: A tense situation unfolded at RA Studios in Mumbai’s Powai on Thursday after reports that several children attending acting classes on the first floor had been taken hostage. Parents gathered frantically outside the studio as some children were seen looking out of windows in visible distress. The accused had also imposed that he will set "everything on fire."

Police teams rushed to the scene after receiving the alert and cordoned off the area. A high alert was declared while officers worked to identify the suspect and determine his motive. The accused, identified as Rohit Arya, has been detained, and the children were later released unharmed, police said.

Authorities said Arya posted a video in which he made threats and set out his demands, and portions of that recording were circulated on social media. In the video he said, “I am Rohit Arya. Instead of committing suicide, I have made a plan and have kept some kids here. I don't have much demands. I have very simple demands. I have very moral demands and very ethical demands. And I have some questions. I have to talk to some people. I have to ask them questions. If I have a counter-question on their answer, then I have to ask a counter-question. But I want this answer. " He stated in the confession video that is going viral on social media.

"I don't want anything else. Neither am I a terrorist, nor do I have a great demand for money. There is no demand for money. So, it is not immoral at all. I have to have simple conversations. And for that, I have taken these kids as a hostage. I have taken them as a hostage according to a plan. Let's change format. I was really going to do it. I am going to do it. If I am alive, I will do it. If I die, someone else will do it. But it will definitely happen. It will happen with these kids only if they are not harmed. Because the slightest wrong move from your end will trigger me,” Arya stated in confession video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Police officials said the detained man is being questioned and that investigators are verifying the video and tracing any accomplices or underlying motives. Police sources confirmed that no injuries were reported among the children or staff.

Parents at the scene described a harrowing wait until authorities secured the premises and confirmed the children’s safety. The local police have appealed to the public not to share unverified footage that could hamper the investigation. Further details are expected as the probe progresses.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/