 Sanskar Foundation Hosts Free World Meditation Day Camp Offering Six Techniques For Mind And Well-Being
The camp will offer guided training in six distinct meditation practices, each addressing different aspects of mental and emotional health. These include Chakra Meditation, aimed at balancing the body’s energy centres; Forgiveness Meditation, which helps release emotional stress and negative feelings; and Mindfulness Meditation, focused on enhancing present-moment awareness.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Marking World Meditation Day on December 21, Sanskar Foundation is organising a free meditation camp with a strong focus on introducing participants to multiple meditation forms that support mental clarity, emotional balance and overall well-being. | File Pic

Mumbai: Marking World Meditation Day on December 21, Sanskar Foundation is organising a free meditation camp with a strong focus on introducing participants to multiple meditation forms that support mental clarity, emotional balance and overall well-being.

The session will be conducted by yoga instructor Vaishali Nalawade.

Six Distinct Meditation Practices for Mind and Emotions

The camp will offer guided training in six distinct meditation practices, each addressing different aspects of mental and emotional health. These include Chakra Meditation, aimed at balancing the body’s energy centres; Forgiveness Meditation, which helps release emotional stress and negative feelings; and Mindfulness Meditation, focused on enhancing present-moment awareness.

Participants will also be guided through Positive Vision Meditation to cultivate optimism and goal clarity, Heart-Centered Meditation to promote compassion and emotional stability, and Trataka (gazing) Meditation, a traditional technique known to improve concentration and inner focus.

One-Hour Programme Details and Venue Information

The one-hour programme will be held from 5 pm to 6 pm at Arya Samaj Hall, Old Sector 50, opposite Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Playground, near Saikrupa Society. Attendees are requested to bring their own yoga mats.

The camp is open to the public and free of cost. Registrations can be done by contacting Archana Bagwan, Coordinator, Sanskar Foundation (9820847339), or Seema Sankpal, Co-coordinator (99678 33755).

