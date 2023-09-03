Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts New Look At New York Vacation With Alia Bhatt, Daughter Raha - Photos Go Viral

One of the most talked about couples in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently busy enjoying all their time with their little daughter Raha, away from the glare of the paparazzi. The family of three jetted off to New York a few days ago, and pictures of the two touring in the city have been going viral on the internet every now and then.

Ranbir and Alia are two of the busiest actors in tinsel town and they are constantly seen juggling various projects. But looks like they have finally decided to take a breather and they are making the most of their time together in New York, surrounded by their near and dear ones.

And during the vacation, Ranbir also seems to have decided to get a new look, and the latest viral pictures are proof.

Ranbir Kapoor flaunts new look in NYC

Several photos from Ranbir and Alia's dinner date with daughter Raha have gone viral on the internet, in which the Shamshera actor can be seen flaunting a new look.

The actor, who was sporting long hair until now for his upcoming film Animal, has cut his mane short and was seen showing off his new clean look. The actor wore a black shirt and Alia was seen twinning with him as they enjoyed dinner with a few others.

In the photo, Alia can also be seen checking up on her daughter Raha, who was with her nanny at the time.

Ranbir, Alia's upcoming films

On the work front, Ranbir is currently awaiting the release of his next, titled Animal. He will be seen sporting two very different looks in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

While details about the film's storyline have been kept under wraps, leaked pictures and videos showed a lean Ranbir teaching a class full of students, and later, a bulked up Ranbir, driving around a car full of weapons.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir, and the film is set to hit the silver screens on December 1.

Alia, on the other hand, recently delivered Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which emerged to be a superhit at the box office.

She now has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.