Is Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Upset Over 'Damad' Ranbir Kapoor Getting Trolled For Lipstick Comment?

Alia Bhatt's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, recently shared a cryptic post on 'cancel culture'. Soon after her Instagram story went viral on Reddit, netizens said that it is her reaction to her 'damad' Ranbir Kapoor getting trolled for his lipstick comment.

For the unversed, Ranbir was slammed by netizens for asking Alia to 'wipe off' her lipstick before going on dates. Some users had also called Ranbir 'toxic'. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Alia revealed that when she used to go on dates with Ranbir during their courtship, he would make her wipe off her lipstick.

Now, taking to her Instagram story, Soni Razdan wrote, "What's seeming increasingly idiotic: Cancel culture... People deciding for other people what is wrong with their lives. And then everyone jumping into some discussion or the other about things that actually have nothing to do with them. Funny times we live in."

Soon after the post went viral, a user commented on Reddit, "Them being defensive isn’t helping the drama around Ranbir. They’re better off not making stupid statements about their personal life instead of attempting a shoddy clean up job."

Another comment read, "Oooo almost everyone in the fam getting into this 😂 first post like by Alia and now this. Usually they ignore. Looks like Alia’s comment did some major damage at home. Wouldn’t be surprised if she got scolded by Ranbir for saying nonsense like that on a public platform."

"Yeahhh, wipe that off Soni, wipe that off," read another comment, hinting at Ranbir's comment.

"Nobody cancelled Ranbir. Too much drama to support pyaare damad ji," wrote a user.

Another comment on Reddit read, "Lol 😂 if cancel culture were a reality literally your husband and son in law would’ve been ousted by now! Just stop throwing false narratives around… preach!!! Hadh hai yaar.. pehle hum log kaise bewkoof hote the without access to reality and we were only shown what they wanted us to see! I’m so glad we live in these times where sometimes we know the truth even before it’s sabotaged."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in November 2022. They often make headlines for their relationship and marriage.