 FIR Filed Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2 Others In Bikaner Over Love & War Production Dispute: Report
FIR Filed Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2 Others In Bikaner Over Love & War Production Dispute: Report

Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles and is scheduled for a 2026 theatrical release. The complaint against Sanjay Leela Bhansali was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur, who claimed he was initially given a contract as a line producer for the project but was later removed without payment. He accused Bhansali and two others of terminating his services

Updated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Leela Bhansali |

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has once again landed in trouble. An FIR has been registered against him, and two others, in Rajasthan’s Bikaner over allegations of fraud, misbehaviour, and breach of trust linked to the production of his upcoming film Love & War.

Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles and is scheduled for a 2026 theatrical release.

According to a report in PTI, the complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur, who claimed he was initially given a contract as a line producer for the project but was later removed without payment. Circle Officer (Bikaner Sadar) Vishal Jangid confirmed that Mathur accused Bhansali and two associates of terminating his services after assigning him responsibilities.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Period Drama Love & War To Be Shot In Madhya Pradesh; Star-Packed Cast...
article-image

Following a court order, an FIR was lodged on Monday at Bichhwal police station against Bhansali, Arvind Gill, and Utkarsh Bali under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation.

The report also stated that Mathur further alleged that he had made necessary arrangements for the shoot, including coordination with government departments. However, when he went to meet the film’s team at a hotel, Bhansali and others allegedly misbehaved with him.

Further investigations are currently underway.

About Love & War

While not much has been revealed about Love & War yet, reports suggested that the film is set in the 1980s, and it will be a love story set against the backdrop of war. The makers have neither confirmed nor denied these reports.

Love & War will mark Ranbir and Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively, while Vicky will be joining hands with the filmmaker for the first time.

Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Dapper In New Look, Alia Bhatt Flaunts Retro Hairdo In LEAKED Photos
article-image

Meanwhile, the film will reunite Vicky and Ranbir after Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. On the other hand, this marks Vicky and Alia's second project together after Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.

A few months back, it was reported that global star Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in the film in a special song. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet.

