Nushrratt Bharuccha Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain To Seek Blessings, Attends Bhasm Aarti; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha visited Mahalakeshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings on Tuesday (September 2). Videos and photos of the actress have surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of the videos, Nushrratt is seen sitting on the temple floor with other devotees who had come to offer prayers. She sat with her eyes closed and hands folded during the puja. The actress also attended the two-hour-long bhasm aarti at the temple.

Nushrratt also interacted with media persons after offering prayers.

"I can't describe my experience in words...Devotees in large numbers come to offer prayers at the Mahalakeshwar Temple...One can only describe this feeling by offering prayers at the temple...I am feeling very good," the actress told ANI.

A few days back, Nushrratt also visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

In April 2025, Nushrratt had opened up about her spiritual journey, revealing that despite belonging to a Bori Muslim family, she has always been deeply connected to places of worship across religions and also observed Hindu fasts.

During an interview with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, she had stated, "I've been visiting temples since childhood. I also go to gurudwaras and churches. I've even observed the 16 Fridays fast (Solah Shukravar Vrat)."

When asked about her visit to Kedarnath, the actress shared, "I had a deep desire to visit both Kedarnath and Badrinath. I wanted to go there to offer my prayers, to bow my head and seek blessings, and to feel fortunate."

Elaborating on her experience, Nushrratt added, "When you have faith in something, it touches your soul... it can't be explained. When I was in Kedarnath, all I wanted to do was sit there. I didn't want anything, I just wanted to sit in that divine space."

On what inspired her spiritual journey, Nushrratt revealed, “I don’t know. It’s a calling. I’ve also visited Vaishno Devi, not just to offer prayers, but I climbed the steps, walked 13 kilometers, completed the darshan, and returned."

"I didn’t have any logic behind it. When I feel like doing something, I just do it. I don’t overthink or listen to others. The desire comes from within, maybe from some spiritual force or something else," she explained.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in Chhorii 2 with Soha Ali Khan. She made her acting debut in 2006 with the film Jai Santoshi Maa. Over the years, she has been a part of successful films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, and Chhorii among others.