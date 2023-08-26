Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Alia Bhatt On Winning National Award For Gangubai Kathiwadi | Photo Via Instagram.

Alia Bhatt is currently on cloud nine after she recently won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and this marks her first National Award. The actress shared her award with Kriti Sanon, who won for Mimi, which was released in 2021.

Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a close bond with Alia Bhatt, congratulated her on the big win. Recently, the Pathaan actor conducted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), and a user asked, "SIR ur lil one aka @aliaa08 got her first #NationalAwards feeling proud?? #AskSRK." To this, Shah Rukh said, "Yeah so happy for her and congratulations to all other winners too!!"

Shah Rukh and Alia have starred together in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi. They were also a part of Brahmastra: Part One, which featured Alia in the lead alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh in an extended cameo.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for the release of Jawan, which also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. It is scheduled to release on September 7. Next, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in his pipeline, alongside Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Alia, on the other hand, was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Recently, she also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in pivotal roles.