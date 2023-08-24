Alia Bhatt REACTS To Winning National Award For Gangubai Kathiwadi: 'I Don't Take Moments Like These Lightly' | Photo Via Instagram.

Alia Bhatt has now reached a new milestone as she has won her first National Award for Gangubai Kathiwadi. The actress is sharing the Best Actress award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for Mimi. A while back, the Brahmastra actress took to her social media handle and penned a heartwarming note on her big win.

Alia struck the 'Gangubai Namaste pose and wrote, "To Sanjay Sir..To the entire crew..To my family..To my team & last but most definitely not the least..To my audience..This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful.. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia)"

Further congratulating Kriti on her win, the Student Of The Year actress added, "P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster "

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiwadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Recently, she also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, which premiered on Netflix.

