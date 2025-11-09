 Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Hide Faces With Masks At Nallasopara Station, Interact With Fans At Mira Road Theatre Amid Haq Promotions - VIDEOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Hide Faces With Masks At Nallasopara Station, Interact With Fans At Mira Road Theatre Amid Haq Promotions - VIDEOS

Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Hide Faces With Masks At Nallasopara Station, Interact With Fans At Mira Road Theatre Amid Haq Promotions - VIDEOS

In one of the videos, Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam can be seen waiting on the platform at Nallasopara railway station, both wearing masks. Their security team was also present, and the actors were seen interacting with each other before boarding the train. To promote their film Haq, the actors also visited Movie Max theatre in Mira Road. A now-viral video shows them inside the cinema hall

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image

Actors Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, currently promoting their recently released film Haq, were spotted at Nallasopara railway station recently. The duo also made a surprise visit to a movie theatre near Vasai during a screening of the film. Several videos of their impromptu appearances have since gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Emraan and Yami can be seen waiting on the platform at Nallasopara station, both wearing masks. Their security team was also present, and the actors were seen interacting with each other before boarding the train.

While Yami was dressed in a lilac suit, Emraan kept it casual in a white t-shirt. Take a look at the video here:

In another clip, the duo is spotted inside a theatre at Capital Mall. The screening was paused as they walked into the hall. Speaking to the audience, Yami said, "We were very excited to meet all of you. Every actor wishes for a full hall like this and to see that people are enjoying the film."

FPJ Shorts
Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Hide Faces With Masks At Nallasopara Station, Interact With Fans At Mira Road Theatre Amid Haq Promotions - VIDEOS
Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Hide Faces With Masks At Nallasopara Station, Interact With Fans At Mira Road Theatre Amid Haq Promotions - VIDEOS
Assam Tragedy: 3 Engineering Students Drown In Waterfall In Dima Hasao
Assam Tragedy: 3 Engineering Students Drown In Waterfall In Dima Hasao
UP College Student Sets Himself Ablaze After Being Barred From Exams Over Rs 7,000 Fee Dues
UP College Student Sets Himself Ablaze After Being Barred From Exams Over Rs 7,000 Fee Dues
Kerala University Professor Booked For Alleged Casteist Remarks Against Research Scholar
Kerala University Professor Booked For Alleged Casteist Remarks Against Research Scholar

Emraan added, "Thank you, everyone, for supporting the film. If you liked it, definitely tell others. Films like this should be made more often... they are rare in our industry. This is a very special film, and its message is equally special."

The actors also visited Movie Max theatre in Mira Road. A now-viral video shows them inside the cinema hall.

On Saturday, Yami revealed went on her first-ever Mumbai darshan with Emraan, traveling by AC local train.

Sharing a photo on her social media handle, Yami wrote, "My first ever Mumbai-darshan by train along with the one & only…"

Haq has been winning the hearts of audiences and performing well at the box office since its theatrical release on Friday (November 7). The film is a courtroom drama inspired by the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. It is based on the book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti, written by journalist Jigna Vora.

The film opened with a collection of Rs 1.75 crore on its first day and saw a remarkable 91.43 per cent jump on Day 2, earning Rs 3.35 crore. Its total box office collection now stands at Rs 5.10 crore. Haq has received positive reviews from the critics and the netizens.

The film clashed with Sudheer Babu's Jatadhara which marked Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu debut alongside Shilpa Shirodkar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Hide Faces With Masks At Nallasopara Station, Interact With Fans At Mira...

Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Hide Faces With Masks At Nallasopara Station, Interact With Fans At Mira...

Actress Anupama Parameswaran Files Complaint Against 20-Year-Old Girl For Sharing Her Morphed Photos...

Actress Anupama Parameswaran Files Complaint Against 20-Year-Old Girl For Sharing Her Morphed Photos...

Did Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj Cheat On Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal With Actress Donal Bisht?

Did Bigg Boss 19's Abhishek Bajaj Cheat On Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal With Actress Donal Bisht?

The Bengal Files OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vivek Agnihotri’s Directorial Film...

The Bengal Files OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vivek Agnihotri’s Directorial Film...

Michael Jackson Biopic: Jaafar Jackson's Film's Trailer Becomes Most-Viewed Music Biopic Launch With...

Michael Jackson Biopic: Jaafar Jackson's Film's Trailer Becomes Most-Viewed Music Biopic Launch With...