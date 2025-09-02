Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt David D’Or's Concert In Warsaw; Throw Red Paint On Him - Watch Viral Video

Instagram: David D’Or

Israeli singer David D’Or was performing at the Jewish festival in Warsaw, and a pro-Palestinian protester disrupted the concert by throwing red paint at him. Later, a female protester tried to go on the stage with a Palestine flag and was shouting, 'Free Palestine'. However, the two were caught by the security.

David took to Instagram to share a video of the incident, and wrote, "In the middle of the prayer our father our king, when I pray for a good year and for peace in the world, I closed my eyes, when I suddenly felt a cold splash on my face, I opened my eyes to see a strong red color, similar to blood. On the clothes on my face and on the stage, and on the musicians. The playlist was like stained in blood. Between songs like Israel and save the world child, stains of red paint that brought me back to the horror sights of the October Oath."

He further wrote, "In the stunned crowd, a sound of horror and crying began. I realized that I must pick myself up and encourage them. I continued to sing and asked everyone to close their eyes and pray for the people of Israel. It wasn't easy, my eyes were teary with pain and great sadness from the situation we got to. At the end of the show the audience sang along with me and we came out strong. The violin player got very scared and thought they poured acid on us... What terrible days, may God have mercy. Praying for better days, amen."

Netizens React To The Attack On David D’Or

A lot of netizens are showring their love on David. A netizen commented, "My love is upon you! You are the light and the light always defeats the darkness (sic)."

Another Instagram user commented, "The sheer amount of hate from these individuals is beyond comprehension. What are they trying to achieve with this? It truly reveals their true nature. How can they pretend that people wouldn’t have the right to defend themselves, their wives, children, and homes after decades of attacks? (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "This says so much more about them, than it does us. I love Poland and it concerns me this happened there on this stage and I hold a good thought it's isolated. Stay strong, stay cool, keep singing, my brother. (sic)." Check out the comments below...

The video of David has gone viral on social media.