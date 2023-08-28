Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date In New York; Photo Goes Viral

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently enjoying a vacation in New York. While the actress did not share any pictures with her husband, an unseen photo of the couple has gone viral on social media.

A couple of days back, Alia and Ranbir were spotted together at Mumbai airport before they jetted off for their vacation. They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

In the picture which has now gone viral, Ranbir and Alia are seen spending some quality time together at a restaurant. The image has been shared by several fan pages on social media platforms. It also shows them posing with some fans.

While Alia opted for a colourful sleeveless printed top, Ranbir is spotted wearing brown shirt and a matching beanie. Take a look at their picture here:

On August 27, Alia confirmed she is in New York by sharing a stunning view of the skyline from her room. "This view," she captioned the photo and added a couple of emoticons.

Ranbir was recently slammed by netizens for asking Alia to 'wipe off' her lipstick before going on dates. Some users had also called the Shamshera actor 'toxic'.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Alia revealed that when she used to go on dates with Ranbir during their courtship, he would make her wipe off her lipstick. However, Ranbir and Alia have not reacted to the backlash yet.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in November 2022. They often make headlines for their relationship and marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia recently received the National Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone and will next be seen with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa.

On the other hand, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

