Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday Suprise To Her On Brahmastra Sets: ‘He Was My Boyfriend At That Time’

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are always in the news for some or the other reasons & it's impossible for the two to stay away from the limelight.

\While the Rocky Aur Rani actress has been garnering praises for her stellar performance in her Hollywood debut, 'Heart of Stone', it's a charming tale from the past that's grabbing eyeballs this time.

Talking to Harper's Bazaar, Alia disclosed an interesting incident, giving us a glimpse into her relationship with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Recalling a birthday celebration during their romantic escapade in Bulgaria, Alia recounted, "He was my boyfriend at the time & we were shooting a film together in Bulgaria. There’s one milk cake from L’Eto in London that I’m really obsessed with. He flew the cake from London to Bulgaria so that I could cut it on my birthday. I literally did not share it, not even with him!" Could Ranbir's gesture be any sweeter?

RANBIR-ALIA'S RECENT 'LIPSTICK' CONTROVERSY

But wait, there's more to this star-studded revelation. Just last week, a viral makeup video showcased Alia's unique lipstick preference – the faded look.

This choice, it turns out, traces back to Ranbir's fondness for her natural lip colour. The Internet was abuzz, with some labelling Ranbir as a 'walking, talking red flag.'

These candid stories come in the wake of Alia and Ranbir's April 2022 wedding. Their journey from co-stars on the set of 'Brahmastra' to a happily married couple has been one for the ages. And the story continues, with their bundle of joy, daughter Raha, born on November 6, 2022.

ALIA BHATT'S WORK FRONT

As Alia's Hollywood venture continues to captivate audiences, her home turf success remains unwavering.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan, continues its triumphant run in cinemas.

While fans eagerly await her in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming 'Jee Le Zaraa', co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, the film's release has been delayed due to Farhan's commitment to 'Don 3', where Ranveer Singh takes the lead.

