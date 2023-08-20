Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Make Stylish Appearance Together After Netizens Call Them 'Toxic'

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Sunday (August 20)
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The couple twinned in blue and made a stylish public appearance amid netizens calling their marriage 'toxic'
While Ranbir looked handsome in a royal blue tracksuit, Alia opted for an all-white outfit and completed her look with a blue denim jacket
Alia and Ranbir were all smiles as they lovingly posed together for paparazzi
It looks like they have jetted off for a vacation with their daughter Raha Kapoor. However, they did not reveal anything about their trip
A few days back, Ranbir was called 'toxic' by netizens after Alia revealed that the Shamshera actor used to ask her to 'wipe-off' her lipstick before they stepped out for dates
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone
Ranbir, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Animal with Rashmika Mandanna
