Fardeen Khan's Drastic Weight Loss Transformation In Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who was once a heartthrob of millions of moviegoers, recently underwent a drastic physical transformation
Before the pandemic, several photos of Fardeen having gained weight had gone viral on the internet and fans called him unrecognisable
But during the lockdown, he took charge of his health and shocked netizens with his drastic physical transformation
He grabbed eyeballs once again when he recently dropped a shirtless picture of himself on his Instagram
Fardeen stated that he lost 18 kg in just 6 months by sticking to a religious diet and exercise routine
His social media profile is full of pictures of the actor flaunting his ripped physique
As Fardeen's fans showered him with compliments under his post, he wrote, "thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support"
"Your support and encouragement keeps me going and inspires me to continue sharing my journey with all of you," he wrote
Fardeen was last seen in the film 'Dulha Mil Gaya' in 2010, post which he went MIA
He is reportedly set to make a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious Heeramandi
