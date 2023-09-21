‘He Could’ve Died’: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Beauty’ Caused An Accident On Jaane Jaan Sets |

As Kareena Kapoor marks her 43rd birthday, she has another reason to celebrate as September 21st also marks her OTT debut. For those unversed, Kareena’s film Jaane Jaan is released on Netflix today. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Amid film promotions, the trio sat down for an interview with an entertainment portal, during which Jaideep revealed an accident caused by Kareena's 'beauty'.

Jaideep revealed a delightful anecdote from the set, one that showcased his awe in the presence of Kareena's beauty. The incident unfolded during a particular shot where Jaideep had to open a door, only to find Kareena on the other side, waiting for her close-up.

As the camera team prepared for the crucial moment, with the operator shouldering the equipment, Sujoy called for action and the door swung open, an unexpected mishap occurred. The cameraman stumbled and fell. Jaideep decided to lighten the mood by teasing the cameraman throughout the day, quipping, "You think it's easy looking into those eyes?"

Kareena, initially in disbelief, repeatedly exclaimed, "What rubbish!" However, it was director Sujoy Ghosh who confirmed the authenticity of the incident. He humorously pointed out the gravity of the situation, stating that Kenny (the camera operator) could’ve died and they would have had to scout for a new cinematographer - a prospect their budget simply couldn't accommodate.

Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The film delves into the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets.

Kareena Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with the film Refugee. Since then, she has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the Indian film industry. She has appeared in a wide range of successful films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, and Udta Punjab, among others.