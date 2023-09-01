7 Classy Outfits From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Closet That Are Perfect For Your Romantic Date

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2023
Take cue from Bollywood's 'Poo' Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to rock the Purple Pant Suit. Not just for professional event, you can wear this outfit to a date as well
A collared shirt dress with a slit is something we all need to have in our wadrobe. Pair it up with minimal jewellary, bold heels and a hair bun
A black dress with a sweetheart neckline is a classic date outfit for day as well as night
Floral dress can never go out of fashion! Pair it up with bright coloured heels, minimal makeup and open hair
Bell Sleeved dress is another classic dress that are perfect for every date night. Pair it up with kohl eyes and pony tail hair
Red is the colour od love! A multi layered skirt is something that is perfect for a romantic date night. Finish the look with open hair, pendant necklace, and kohl eyes
Kaftan dress is a perfect choice for the girls who love comfort. Pair the dress with open hair, kohl eyes and red lipstick. You can also add some accessories to finish the look
