7 Must-Have Ethnic Outfits From Karisma Kapoor's Wardrobe Perfect For A Glamorous Eid Celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Take a cue from the 90s diva Karisma Kapoor on how to rock the floral lehenga
Saree with a cape is a trend that is here to stay. Pair it up with a long statement earring and messy hair bun
Classic churidar kurta with floral print is perfect for those family gatherings at home
A bright green anarkali with a side tie up is really perfect for those evening Eid parties. Pair it up with a statement earring and open hair
Cotton kurta set is perfect for the ones who hate getting too glamed up. You can pair it up with some smokey eye look and small earrings
Pastel pink fusion saree is a perfect choice for the ones who like dressing muted
Last but not the least, a bright floral anarkali can never go wrong
