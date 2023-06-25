7 Must-Have Ethnic Outfits From Karisma Kapoor's Wardrobe Perfect For A Glamorous Eid Celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023

Take a cue from the 90s diva Karisma Kapoor on how to rock the floral lehenga

Saree with a cape is a trend that is here to stay. Pair it up with a long statement earring and messy hair bun

Classic churidar kurta with floral print is perfect for those family gatherings at home

A bright green anarkali with a side tie up is really perfect for those evening Eid parties. Pair it up with a statement earring and open hair

Cotton kurta set is perfect for the ones who hate getting too glamed up. You can pair it up with some smokey eye look and small earrings

Pastel pink fusion saree is a perfect choice for the ones who like dressing muted

Last but not the least, a bright floral anarkali can never go wrong

