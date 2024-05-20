 Swiggy REACTS As Delivery Agent Walks Past Taapsee Pannu In Viral Video: 'Unbothered, In My Lane'
Taapsee Pannu recently tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in March 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image

A few days ago, Taapsee Pannu was seen walking out of Kromakay salon in Mumbai, during which a Swiggy delivery agent walked past the actress without being starstruck, which left netizens impressed for his 'dedication' towards work.

An X user Divya Gandotra Tandon shared a video and wrote, "Hey @Swiggy, this delivery partner deserves an incentive for his dedication!! 😬😂" Reacting to this, Swiggy wrote, "Unbothered. Moisturised. Happy. In My Lane. Focused. Flourishing."

Check out the video:

Several users seemed impressed with the delivery agent, a user wrote, "Some heroes do wear cap." While another wrote, "work is worship." "@Swiggy, plz give him a good incentive for doing his job without distraction and he did with fully dedication," read another comment.

Take a look at the reactions:

The 23-second video shows the Swiggy delivery agent entering the building to deliver his food order, during which paparazzi, who were waiting outside for Taapsee, were seen asking him to get out of their frame. They were heard telling him, "Hatt, side hatt an."

However, he refused to move and continued to enter the building. At the same time, Taapsee was seen exiting the building and heading towards the car.

"Taapsee ji, please stop," the paparazzi was seen pleading with the actress. To this, she responded and jokingly said, "If I stop, will you all give me a party?"

Meanwhile, in March 2024, Taapsee got married to her longtime boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, after being together for 13 years.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen next in Khel Khel Mein and Phir Ayi Haseen Dilruba.

