 'Accident Ho Jayega': Taapsee Pannu Gets SCARED As Paps Follow Her Auto Rickshaw In Mumbai (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Accident Ho Jayega': Taapsee Pannu Gets SCARED As Paps Follow Her Auto Rickshaw In Mumbai (VIDEO)

'Accident Ho Jayega': Taapsee Pannu Gets SCARED As Paps Follow Her Auto Rickshaw In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Taapsee was seen asking the paparazzi to let her enjoy her auto ride peacefully and she also asked the driver to drive the auto faster

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was spotted enjoying an auto ride in the city on Tuesday evening, however, she was taken aback when she saw the paparazzi following her on the busy streets of Mumbai. Clearly in no mood to get clicked, the actress was seen cautioning the paps and asking them to drive safely.

In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, Taapsee can be seen shocked as the shutterbugs flashed their cameras at her while she enjoyed an auto ride with her friend. "Chain se auto mein ghumne do na yaar," she can be heard telling the paps.

As the photographers followed her on a motorcycle, she asked the auto driver to drive faster, and also cautioned the pap, "Accident ho jayega yaar. Mat kar."

She smiled at the cameras and waved them a goodbye before zooming ahead in the auto.

Read Also
Taapsee Pannu Says Paps 'Push' Buttons To Get Clickbait Photos: 'If You Shove Camera In My Face, I'm...
article-image

Taapsee has often been spotted engaging in banters with the paparazzi. On several occasions, she has also expressed her disappointment over them and has stated that the paps "push her buttons" to evoke a reaction from her.

"In an urge to get clickbait photos and captions for their Insta pages, they sometimes push and press the buttons of all celebrities, which I am not comfortable with," she had said. She also added that there has to be "mutual respect" between a celeb and a pap.

"If you shove the camera in my face without my consent at places where I’m not in professional capacity, it's not fair to expect me to be suddenly entertaining you," she had explained.

Read Also
Taapsee Pannu WON'T Share Wedding Photos & Videos, Finally Breaks Silence On Private Nuptials With...
article-image

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in the second installment of her hit movie, Haseen Dillruba, in which she will be sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. Besides, she also has Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Accident Ho Jayega': Taapsee Pannu Gets SCARED As Paps Follow Her Auto Rickshaw In Mumbai (VIDEO)

'Accident Ho Jayega': Taapsee Pannu Gets SCARED As Paps Follow Her Auto Rickshaw In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Cannes 2024: Actress Juliette Binoche Breaks Down As She Presents Palme D'Or To Meryl Streep (VIDEO)

Cannes 2024: Actress Juliette Binoche Breaks Down As She Presents Palme D'Or To Meryl Streep (VIDEO)

'Thank You Haters': Harshaali Malhotra, Aka Bajrangi Bhaijaan's 'Munni', Scores 83% In Class 10

'Thank You Haters': Harshaali Malhotra, Aka Bajrangi Bhaijaan's 'Munni', Scores 83% In Class 10

Rakhi Sawant Hospitalised In Mumbai Due To 'Serious Heart Problem': Report

Rakhi Sawant Hospitalised In Mumbai Due To 'Serious Heart Problem': Report

Who Is Nancy Tyagi? All About Delhi-Based Influencer Who's Making Her Debut At Cannes 2024

Who Is Nancy Tyagi? All About Delhi-Based Influencer Who's Making Her Debut At Cannes 2024