'Accident Ho Jayega': Taapsee Pannu Gets SCARED As Paps Follow Her Auto Rickshaw In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was spotted enjoying an auto ride in the city on Tuesday evening, however, she was taken aback when she saw the paparazzi following her on the busy streets of Mumbai. Clearly in no mood to get clicked, the actress was seen cautioning the paps and asking them to drive safely.

In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, Taapsee can be seen shocked as the shutterbugs flashed their cameras at her while she enjoyed an auto ride with her friend. "Chain se auto mein ghumne do na yaar," she can be heard telling the paps.

As the photographers followed her on a motorcycle, she asked the auto driver to drive faster, and also cautioned the pap, "Accident ho jayega yaar. Mat kar."

She smiled at the cameras and waved them a goodbye before zooming ahead in the auto.

Taapsee has often been spotted engaging in banters with the paparazzi. On several occasions, she has also expressed her disappointment over them and has stated that the paps "push her buttons" to evoke a reaction from her.

"In an urge to get clickbait photos and captions for their Insta pages, they sometimes push and press the buttons of all celebrities, which I am not comfortable with," she had said. She also added that there has to be "mutual respect" between a celeb and a pap.

"If you shove the camera in my face without my consent at places where I’m not in professional capacity, it's not fair to expect me to be suddenly entertaining you," she had explained.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in the second installment of her hit movie, Haseen Dillruba, in which she will be sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. Besides, she also has Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.