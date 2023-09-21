Inside Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan Themed Birthday Celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan marks another year of life on September 21st. She turns 43 today.
Adding to the excitement, she is all set to make her debut on the OTT platform today with the release of her film 'Jaane Jaan,' which will be available for streaming on Netflix.
Amidst the vibrant backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations enveloping the city, Kareena opted for a low-key celebration on the eve of her birthday.
Actress Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's sister, delighted her Instagram followers by offering a sneak peek into their intimate celebration.
Kareena's birthday cake echoed the theme of her film 'Jaane Jaan,' adding a delightful touch to the celebration.
On her special day, Kareena donned a chic yet comfortable yellow traditional ensemble, radiating elegance.
Meanwhile, Karisma opted for a simple all-white attire, exuding timeless grace.