Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: Iconic Roles Played By The Actress

By: ANI | September 20, 2023
Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular characters. Her glamorous look and style made her role everyone's favourite.
Photo Via Instagram
Geet in Jab We Met won our hearts by teaching us to live in the moment. Her lively and cheerful character became an inspiration for many.
Photo Via Instagram
Kia in Ki & Ka, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of an ambitious woman who marries Kabir Bhansal (Arjun Kapoor), who is a stay-at-home husband.
Photo Via Instagram
Pia Sahastrabudhhe from 3 Idiots was also loved by everyone. People enjoyed watching Pia and Rancho's (Aamir Khan) pairing on-screen.
Photo Via Instagram
Mahi Arora in Heroine, Kareena plays the role of an actress who suffers from bipolar disorder and struggles to manage between her life and career.
Photo Via Instagram
Kalindi Malhotra from Veere Di Wedding, who has grown up without a family, is unsure whether she can fit in with a traditional 'big-fat' Punjabi household.
Photo Via Instagram
In Chameli, Kareena gave her breakthrough performance as a prostitute in the movie. She made her mark in the titular role.
Photo Via Instagram