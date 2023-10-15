Kareena Kapoor Khan Introduces Her Character Jas Bhamra From The Buckingham Murders

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the photos, "Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman. On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be…Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that🤣🤣🤣… but I feel really cool…So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of जस भामरा. I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows."
Photo Via Instagram
Directed by Hansal Mehta, Kareena Kapoor Khan's film The Buckingham Murders premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.
The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer.
In The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor Khan will play the role of a detective named Jas Bhamra.
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan which starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Rhea Kapoor.