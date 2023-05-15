Watch Scoop Trailer: Karishma Tanna is a fearless crime journalist in this Hansal Mehta directorial based on Jigna Vora's memoir

Actress Karishma Tanna is back with yet another intriguing and edge-of-the-seat thriller titled 'Scoop' and this time, she has joined hands with Hansal Mehta for it.

'Scoop' is less fiction and more truth as it is inspired from the memoir of sensational crime journalist Jigna Vora.

The trailer of 'Scoop' was finally released by the makers on Monday and it traces the murder of renowned journalist J Dey and Jigna Vora's arrest in the case, albeit with changed names.

Scoop trailer out now

The trailer begins with crime journalist Jagruti Pathak, played by Karishma Tanna, breaking sensational news and climbing up the ranks with her ways, until she gets a call from dreaded gangster Chhota Rajan, who willingly wants to give her an interview.

Jagruti achieves what no one could have imagined with the interview, until one fine day, renowned crime journalist Jaydev Sen is shot dead. Jagruti gets embroiled in the murder case and gets named as the accused with claims of her being associated with Rajan and the underworld. The film is set to showcase her fight against the system to get her name cleared out of the case and prove her innocence.

Karishma is convincing as a young but resilient crime journalist in 'Scoop', and Prosenjit Chatterjee manages to grab your attention even with the little screen time he gets in the trailer. The trailer also has blink and miss appearances of Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja and Deven Bhojani, who will be seen playing key roles in the narrative.

About Scoop

'Scoop' is based on Jigna Vora's book, 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison'.

The film has been created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul. "As a filmmaker, my intention is to always tell stories that go beyond a weekend. In 'Scoop', I found that: a story that speaks urgently to our post truth times. Collaborating with someone as gifted as Mrunmayee brought in a sensibility that deeply enriched the show," Mehta said.

'Scoop' is set to stream online on Netflix starting June 2.