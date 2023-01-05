Hansal Mehta to begin principal shooting of web series on Mahatma Gandhi with Pratik Gandhi in 2023

Hansal Mehta |

2022 has been quite an eventful year for filmmaker Hansal Mehta as he has dedicated his time in churning out well refined stories. After Scam 1992, Mehta revealed he has been at his creative best lately. As we walk into 2023, the director shares his year in a nutshell.

Mehta says, "All the hard work, all the passion, all the sleepless nights and all our stories will be there for the world to see in the coming year. I approach each New Year with gratitude, hope, joy and nervousness in equal measure."

Adding more on his work he says, "I have more exciting stories to tell - particularly the show on Mahatma Gandhi which is going to be a big series and will commence principal photography in 2023. The preparation is going strong in all directions."

With a busy two years back-to-back, the projects audiences are looking forward to are Scoop, Scam 2003, untitled with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Balaji and Mahatma Gandhi series with Pratik Gandhi.