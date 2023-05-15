Scoop: Real names of characters, journalists & publications from Karishma Tanna's new movie

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
The trailer of Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' was released on Monday
It is inspired by renowned crime journalist Jigna Vora’s book, 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison'
Jigna Vora was accused of conspiring with gangster Chhota Ranjan and murdering another journalist, J Dey
In the film, Karishma Tanna will be seen essaying the role of Jigna Vora, but her name has been changed to Jagruti Pathak
Prosenjit Chatterjee has stepped into the shoes of murdered journalist J Dey, and his character has been named Jaydeb Sen
Himanshu Roy, the then-DCP, Crime, who investigated J Dey's murder case, will be played by Harman Baweja as Harshvardhan Shroff
The film also shows clips of gangster Chhota Rajan and his name too has been mentioned several times
At the time of J Dey's murder, Jigna Vora was the Deputy Bureau Editor at Asian Age newspaper, which has been renamed to Eastern Age in the film
The famous tabloid Mumbai Mirror, which extensively covered the J Dey murder case and Jigna Vora's trial has been renamed to Citi Mirror in 'Scoop'
