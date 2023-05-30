Fahmaan Khan on changed equation with Imlie co-star Sumbul Touqeer: ‘15 messages pe ek reply aata hai'

The recent fallout between TV’s beloved duo, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, stars of the popular television show 'Imlie', has been the talk of the town, leaving fans heartbroken and longing for a resolution.

Recently, Fahmaan Khan shed light on the exact reasons behind their strained relationship during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, reigniting the buzz surrounding their tiff.

It all began when Sumbul returned from her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 16 that things took an unexpected turn.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's changed behaviour after Bigg Boss 16

Fahmaan revealed that Sumbul's behavior underwent a drastic change following her return from the show.

The catalyst for this transformation was a behind-the-scenes video from the music video "Ishq Ho Gaya," which went viral while Sumbul was still inside the Bigg Boss house.

This video left Fahmaan's father, Touqeer Hassan Khan, deeply upset. Moreover, the situation worsened when Sumbul declined to collaborate with Tabish Pasha for a song after her exit from Bigg Boss 16.

Despite Fahmaan's efforts to convince Sumbul's father to allow her to pursue the opportunity, Touqeer Hasan remained steady in his decision.

While Fahmaan assured Sumbul that their personal bond wouldn't be affected by professional matters, their relationship began to deteriorate, reaching a point where Sumbul didn't even respond to Fahmaan's messages.

Here's what Fahmaan Khan said

"Jab mere 15 messages jate hain, tab shayad uska ek reply aata hai. It's not her fault; it's just how things have unfolded. I have tried to resolve it. I called all three of them on Eid, but none of them picked up my call. It hurts me to realize that the media and fandoms were friends with her before me. It happened before our friendship, and that mattered to me. Losing a friend matters. I messaged her the other day, saying, "I can't believe I can't call you anymore. This is so bad." She replied, "It's not my fault," Fahmaan revealed, expressing his longing for the friend he once had and his willingness to reconcile.

Fahmaan's support to Sumbul in her Bigg Boss 16 journey

For those unaware, Fahmaan had been Sumbul's biggest supporter during her time on Bigg Boss 16, showering her with unwavering encouragement and even making a special appearance inside the infamous Bigg Boss house. Their chemistry had won the hearts of fans everywhere.

While their fans yearn for their reconciliation, Fahmaan is currently focusing on his work, seen as the lead in the popular show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii alongside Kritika Singh. However, the show is set to go off the air next month, leaving Fahmaan's professional future uncertain.