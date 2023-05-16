 Fahmaan Khan shares SHOCKING casting couch experience: 'He hugged me in a very uncomfortable way and said...'
Fahmaan added that when he started walking out of the room, the person came from behind and grabbed him

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Fahmaan Khan | Instagram

Popular television actor Fahmaan Khan, who is best known for playing the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in the show Imlie, recently opened up about his struggling days and his casting couch experience. The actor has now become a household name and he enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

In one of his recent interviews, Fahmaan revealed that he has had come across people who made him uncomfortable. The actor shared that during his initial days in the entertainment industry, he was hugged in an uncomfortable way by a casting director.

Fahmaan shares SHOCKING casting couch experience

Without naming anyone, Fahmaan said that when he started walking out, that person came from behind and grabbed him. "He hugged me in a very uncomfortable way. So I pushed him. He said he called the cops on me. I told him it’ll take 15 minutes for the cops to come here and in the next 15 minutes, I’ll kick the shit out of you, if you touch me again," the actor was quoted saying.

Fahmaan also shared that during his struggling days, he used to share a 2.5 BHK with 17 people. Recalling the 'morally depressing time' when he was dropped from a project after he waited for it for months, he added, "You think that you are so bad that people have to change you. I couldn’t speak to anyone. I started giving auditions again, but my mental health was not right." 

Fahmaan is currently seen in the show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii. He has also been a part of other shows like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Gandii Baat 2, Ishq Mein Marjawan and others.

The actor often makes headlines due to his close friendship with Imlie co-star and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

